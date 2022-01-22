The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along with Assam police in a joint operation have seized drugs Rs 1.30 crore in south Assam’s Karimganj district.

Acting on specific information regarding the smuggling of the drugs, a joint operation was launched by the troops of seven battalions of the BSF and Karimganj district police.

The officials later intercepted a vehicle that was in possession of the contraband drugs.

A drug peddler was nabbed during the operations.

As per reports, during a search, 26,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 1.30 crore were found in the vehicle.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.