Dibrugarh: In the latest development of state politics, the BJP has kept the list published for Municipal election in Dibrugarh, Chabua, Namrup and Naharkatia on hold till further information.

The state BJP has asked the district committee of BJP to keep the list on hold till further information.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dibrugarh district committee of BJP announced the list of 22 candidates against 22 wards for Dibrugarh, 10 for Chabua against 10 wards, 8 candidates against 10 wards in Namrup and 9 out of 10 wards in Naharkatia.

Jagadish Rajkonwar, President of Dibrugarh district committee of BJP informed that the list will be published afresh after getting confirmation from the state body.

On the other hand, there will be no alliance between BJP and AGP in the Municipal election in Dibrugarh.

AGP is also going to announce the Party’s candidates in Dibrugarh.

As per Aditya Goswami, AGP district President, Dibrugarh, since BJP has announced candidates against all the 22 wards, there will be no alliance with BJP in Dibrugarh. The party is going to announce its own candidates for the Dibrugarh Municipal Board election, he said.