The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ – 2021 in various offices across India. There are 32 vacancies in Assam.

Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases — Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Last date for online application is March 8, and for all information on the recruitment process, please visits the official website of Reserve Bank of India – www.rbi.org.in.

No other mode for submission of application is available. Apply 

  • SC: 151
  • ST: 123
  • OBC: 146
  • EWS: 90
  • UR: 440

