Guwahati: The state government said on Tuesday held a Cabinet meeting where it was decided to invest at least Rs. 135 crore in the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) for the construction of 10 cancer hospitals across the state.

In the first phase, three hospitals will be constructed and the second phase will witness another seven such hospitals.

The cost for the first phase of hospitals being built in Silchar, Guwahati, and Diphu is around Rs 135 crore which will be released by the state government.

Seven cancer hospitals will be set up in Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia in the second phase.

Jayanta Malla Baruah, state minister for tourism, told reporters, “Once completed, the hospitals will generate at least 8,000 employment.”

In order to effectively support the impoverished with healthcare, the council of ministers has resolved to disburse Rs 133 crore under the “Free Drugs and Consumables for Government Hospitals,” which includes Tea Garden Hospitals.