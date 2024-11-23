Guwahati: The counting of votes for the by-elections held on November 13 in five Assam assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Saturday.

The assembly constituencies are – Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli.

Additional security forces have been deployed outside the counting centres to ensure a smooth process.

A total of 34 candidates contested the by-elections, which were conducted to fill the seats vacated after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Counting of votes for all the five constituencies are underway at:

Dholai: Inter-State Truck Terminal (ISBT), Ramnagar

Sidli: District Centre, Kajalgaon

Bongaigaon: Bongaigaon College

Behali and Samaguri: District Commissioner’s offices in their respective districts