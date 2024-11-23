Guwahati: The 12th edition of the ‘International Tourism Mart’ is set to be held in Kaziranga in Assam from November 26 to 29, 2024.

The International Tourism Mart, an annual event organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism, is designed to highlight the tourism potential of the Northeastern region for both domestic and international audiences, the tourism ministry said in a press statement.

The event serves as a vital platform, bringing together tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from the eight Northeastern states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, it added.

It aims to foster collaboration and interaction among buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders, it said.

The 12th edition of the tourism mart will take place in a region renowned for its diverse topography, rich flora and fauna, vibrant ethnic communities, ancient traditions, colourful festivals, and abundant arts and crafts, it added.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the majestic one-horned rhinoceros, adds to the allure of the event, it said.

While briefing the media about the event in New Delhi on Friday, Tourism Director General Mugdha Sinha said that approximately 400 participants are expected to attend the tourism mart, it added.

The participants include international and domestic tour operators, hoteliers, homestay owners, tourism service providers, influencers, opinion makers, senior officials from the Central and state governments, media professionals and international students, among others, it said.

Sinha said that the three-day event will include a variety of activities, such as presentations by state governments, B2B meetings, panel discussions, food demonstrations, cultural evenings, live music and a Northeast Bazaar, it added.

The itinerary also includes technical visits to notable sites, including the Charaideo Maidam, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Hathikuli Tea Estate and the Orchid and Biodiversity Park, it said.

It will also engage international students studying in the Northeast and influencers from around the world, providing them with first-hand insights into the region’s rich culture, it added.

Highlighting that the tourism mart in Kaziranga will exemplify a strong commitment to sustainability, Sinha said the event is being organised with a focus on minimising environmental impact, employing energy-efficient practices, and eliminating single-use plastics, the statement said.