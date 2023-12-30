Guwahati: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between the Project Implementation Unit of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the Department of School Education (DSE), Assam in Dispur on Friday for the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project (AIRBMP) to retrofit 30 schools across districts most vulnerable to floods.

The MoU was signed by ASDMA CEO Gyanendra Dev Tripathi and Secretary to the Department of School Education, Narayan Konwar.

As part of this project, these 30 schools will be developed as designated temporary flood shelters fitted with all modern amenities to serve flood-affected people during their time of need.

Once completed, these augmented schools will be able to provide shelter to the flood-affected without affecting regular academic activities.

The signing-in ceremony was attended by the project officer of AIRBMP Gaurav Upadhyay, state project coordinator Alakananda Medhi, joint secretary, Bibha Medak, deputy secretary Aditi Barman and other officials of ASDMA and DSE.

Earlier on December 20, another MoU was signed between the PIU ASDMA for AIRBMP and Civil Defence Assam for the development of the Central Training Institute, Civil Defence and Home Guards to use it as a training institute under AIRBMP.

Barracks with all modern amenities and smart classrooms will be constructed on its premises.

All modern pieces of equipment, electric vehicles, etc. will also be provided to CTI to combat any situations arising out of floods and other disasters.

The objective of the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Program is to reduce the vulnerability of people to climate-related disasters and improve integrated water resources management in Assam.