Guwahati: The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), Assam state unit, has strongly condemned the recently announced hit-and-run law within the new legal framework under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the Indian Penal Code.

The Assam Professionals’ Congress has expressed deep concern over the escalated penalties for road accident cases, emphasising the need for a more balanced and nuanced approach to justice.

Speaking to the media AIPC state President and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Secretary Gauravv Somani said that the new law proposes a maximum jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs. 7 lakh for individuals involved in hit-and-run incidents, a stark contrast to the previous Indian Penal Code, which had a maximum jail term of two years in such cases.

Somani further said that with the average monthly income of a driver ranging between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000, the livelihood of his entire family hinges on this modest salary.

Introducing a staggering penalty of Rs. 7 lakh and a 10-year jail term in cases of accidents and hit-and-run incidents appears highly impractical and mentally burdensome.

It places an undue and disproportionate strain on individuals whose financial means are already limited.

Expecting a driver to adhere to such stringent measures, without considering the economic realities they face, raises serious concerns about the practicality and fairness of the law.

The entire country has gone for a two-day strike of commercial vehicles creating complete chaos and in Assam too, commercial vehicles have gone off roads.

AIPC has extended its support to the All Assam Workers Joint Council demanding the rollback of the law.

While the Congress party acknowledges the importance of accountability in road safety, it argues that the severity of the proposed penalties may advertently discourage drivers from taking vehicles on the roads for transportation and other purposes, fearing the harsh legal consequences.

AIPC emphasises the necessity of a legal framework that not only holds individuals accountable but also addresses the root causes of accidents and ensures fair treatment for all parties involved.

Moreover, the Congress party shares the concerns raised by truck drivers regarding potential mob violence at accident sites.

The fear of violence may force drivers to escape the scene, compromising the proper investigation of incidents and hindering the delivery of justice.

In light of these concerns, the AIPC has demanded the government reconsider the provisions related to hit-and-run incidents in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Congress party advocates for a comprehensive and inclusive discussion with all stakeholders to formulate a legal framework that prioritises both justice and the safety of individuals involved in road accidents with a balanced approach.