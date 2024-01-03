Guwahati: The three-day 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival will start on January 6 and conclude on January 8, 2024.

The festival will be organised at the Kamalakanta Natiya Samaj field in Biswanath, Assam.

The organizers have said that the necessary preparations for the upcoming festival are on schedule and will be completed on time.

Manu theatre groups have shown their interest in being part of the event.

Some of the prominent groups that will be present at the venue are Shilpee Theatre from Katmandu in Nepal, Divine Social Development Organisation from Patna, Gobardanga Mridangam from West Bengal, Abhigyanm from Guwahati, Charcha from Sipajhar, J B Production from Tezpur and Barnam Biswanath Chariali.

The event organizers have mentioned that the District Commissioner of Biswanath, Neha Yadav will be present on the inaugural day of the theatre festival along with other prominent dignitaries.

Other attendees at the event include the principal of Biswanath College, Dr. Chinta Mani Sharma and journalist and writer Diganta Oja.

The event organizers have expressed their desire to make this theatre festival one of the best in the Northeast.

Theatre lovers from across the state are expected to throng the location for this three-day extravaganza.