Guwahati: The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) along with a 100 bedded Yoga & Naturopathy hospital at Dihing Khamtighat in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The institution will be developed over a land parcel of nearly 15 acres (45 bighas) at an approximate investment of Rs. 100 crores, with an aim of bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of Yoga and Naturopathy and modern tools of technology.

It will establish benchmark standards in education, Preventive healthcare and research in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy.

This state-of-the-art institute will focus on fundamental aspects, and scientific validation of traditional systems of medicine and practices through evidence-based research, apart from functioning as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Yoga and Naturopathy.

The institute will also serve as an incubation centre for startups in the field of Yoga and wellness sector.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal, said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ayush movement has got a tremendous boost as it has become a pioneering force of global wellness movement. Today, we lay the foundation stone for the first of its-kind Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy with a 100-bed hospital in Dibrugarh. This is yet another testament of Modiji to empower Assam and the whole of Northeast to harness its rich flora & fauna and drive expansion in the Ayush sector, with peripheral growth in hospitality, patient care as well as medical tourism sectors as well. Mother Nature has blessed us with her immense beauty and this will go a long way in providing a healing touch for people, not just the immediate region but the South Asia region, with the rejuvenated, scientifically validated treatment regime through Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicine.”

The institution will also offer clinical training facilities to train Yoga and Naturopathy experts for capacity-building programs in areas of cardiac rehabilitation, Diabetes Rehabilitation, autoimmune diseases and NCD risk reduction.

With research and development in the protocols of Yoga and Naturopathy, CRIYN will develop evidence-based protocols for the management of NCDs that can be integrated with conventional care, reinforcing the Integrated Medicine approach to patient care. The hospital will provide inpatient services with Yoga and naturopathy protocols to heal and enrich the quality of life”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam Chief Minister said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the union government has been lending tremendous support by adding one after another central institution, reinforcing strength to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The beginning of AIIMS like institutions, and medical colleges in every district of Assam, strengthening the Ayush system of medicine with new Ayush hospitals across Assam, and many other progressive steps have bolstered the medical infrastructure in the state. Naturopathy and Yoga are two most important verticals of Ayush which not only cure your ailments but rejuvenate your mind and body to take on every challenge and live a healthy life. With the beginning of this hospital and research centre on Yoga and Naturopathy, people of Assam, as well as adjoining region, will tremendously benefit from its many benefits.”

The event was also graced by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli; the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Assam, Keshab Mahanta; the Minister of Industries & Commerce and Culture, Bimal Borah; the MLA of Dibrugarh and Chairman, Assam Industrial Development Council (AIDC), Prasanta Phukan; MLA of Moran, Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA of Duliajan, Terash Gowalla; MLA of Lahowal, Binod Hazarika; MLA of Chabua, Ponakan Baruah; MLA of Naharkatia, Taranga Gogoi among other dignitaries including senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush as well as Government of Assam.

The hospital will provide inpatient, outpatient, and daycare services. The services offered by the institute are naturopathy diet and nutrition, yoga therapy, massage & manipulative therapies, acupressure, acupuncture, chromotherapy, magneto therapy, physiotherapy and hydrotherapy treatments. It will help patients effectively manage Obesity, Metabolic syndrome, diabetes, CVD, stroke, Asthma, COPD, migraines, IBS, IBD, Arthritis, Autoimmune diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.