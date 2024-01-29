ITANAGAR: Yangsen Matey, son of slain former MLA of Arunachal Pradesh Yumsem Matey, will contest the upcoming assembly polls in the Northeast state.

Yangsen Matey is set to contest the Arunachal Prdaesh assembly elections from the constituency that his father used to represent.

Yangsen’s father – Yumsem Matey – used to represent the Khonsa West seat in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are slated to be held this year simultaneously alongside the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, Yangsen Matey had recently joined the BJP and is hopeful of being given a ticket by the saffron party to contest the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yumsem Matey was allegedly killed by militants in Tirap district along Indo-Myanmar border in December last year.

Yumsem Matey, a prominent figure in Arunachal Pradesh politics, served as the Khonsa West MLA from 2009 to 2014 under the Congress party.

He later switched allegiance to the BJP in 2015.

He was reportedly a ticket aspirant for the upcoming 2024 state assembly elections from the same constituency.