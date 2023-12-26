PASIGHAT: Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday (December 26), laid the foundation for capacity expansion at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project having an investment of Rs 53 crore includes additional infrastructure such as Academic Building, Boys & Girls hostel, staff quarter and building for its director office in the institution premise.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that his ministry is working for protection and promotion of the traditional healing system of the tribal people living in Northeast region with establishment of their scientific base through research and documentation.

Sonowal said that folk medicine has a rich heritage of healing humanity for thousands of years.

It has remained among our communities helping generations to enrich their lives.

Supplementing this effort, the central government has committed investment to build additional infrastructure at the medicine institute, which will build its capacity to act as a catalyst to strengthen its research and development in Ayurveda and folk medicine from the region.

The union minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created a separate ministry for Ayush to rejuvenate traditional medicine including the folk medicine to bolster our healthcare system and provide people with an enriched life experience.

He said the traditional healing system using folk medicines is popular in 170 countries of the globe and more than 900 startups have been developed in the country so far.

Stating that WHO has placed the country top in traditional medicine practices, Sonowal informed that traditional medicine is still occupying a large position in the international market.

He asked the healer to preserve the Indigenous Knowledge of the healing system and share their success story of using the treatment to the research centre.

Speaking about inland water transport, the minister informed that steps have been taken to develop a water travel route linking Siang belt of Arunachal Pradesh with Assam through Siang and Brahmaputra rivers.

“A ship transit station is being constructed at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh town in Assam, which is opening shortly,” he informed.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, who also addressed, said they were happy that the medicine institute in the state – North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) – is working towards harnessing the richness of folk medicine of the Northeast.

The Ayush ministry has taken the initiative to expand the capacity of the folk medicine institute that will not only help the traditional medicine from the region but also is an opportunity to document age old folk medicine in a scientific manner for wider application in patient care beyond its traditional geographical reach.

“The region’s rich variety of medicinal plants with great commercial potential for Pharmaceutical, Ayurvedic & aromatic sectors unlocking commercial avenues for the state as well as for the Northeast,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

The event was also graced by Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao and host of Arunachal MLAs besides other dignitaries.