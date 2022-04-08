Dibrugarh: An over-ground worker of the NSCN (K-YA) militant was beaten to death by villagers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district on Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said the incident took place at Longphong village when the NSCN overground worker went for extortion on Thursday evening.

“The villagers denied giving money to him resulting in a scuffle between the villagers and the NSCN overground worker. The rebel lost his life after the villagers thrashed him mercilessly,” the officer said.

The deceased overground worker has been identified as Wangjow Wangsa of Pongchau village.

As per sources, Wangjow was involved in collecting illegal taxes and extortion money from villagers and businessmen in the area.

“We have sent his body for post-mortem,” the police official said.

Extortion and illegal collection are common in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“NSCN outfits are active in these districts and they collect the illegal taxes from businessmen,” said a source.

A similar incident happened in May last year when villages of Longkhao village had beaten up two active cadres of NSCN (K-YA). The militants were later handed over to the Assam Rifles and the police.