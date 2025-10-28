Aizawl: The Mizoram government will soon introduce crop insurance to protect farmers from financial losses due to crop failure or damage caused by natural disasters, pests or diseases, state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata said on Monday.

He said that a state level coordination committee on crop insurance has been already formed.

The government has floated a tender and accordingly TATA AIG general insurance company was selected as the insurer, he said.

“One of our primary poll promises was buying agricultural products and introducing crop insurance to protect farmers from financial losses. Our Chief Minister is giving due concern to the welfare of the farmers. We will now be able to implement crop insurance,” Vanlalruata said while addressing a party function at the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) office here.

Also Read: Mizoram: Five candidates contest Dampa by-election, polling on November 11

He said that the government is also fulfilling its poll promises to buy agricultural crops from the farmers.

Vanlalruata pointed out irregularities in the purchase and sale of ginger.

“There were some financial irregularities in the purchase and sale of ginger. The government is investigating the matter now,” he said.

Although there was a dip in ginger price, the government procured ginger from farmers as was promised in the 2023 assembly polls, he said.

Purchasing five key crops-ginger, turmeric, chilli, broomsticks and unhusked rice- from the farmers was the poll plank of ZPM during the assembly polls in 2023.

The five crops are being purchased or procured by the government under its flagship programme ‘Bana Kaih’ or handholding scheme, which was launched in September last year.

Officials said the government has spent or released about Rs. 140 crore as support price for the purchase of raw gingers from farmers.

They also said that Rs 350 crore was allocated in 2025-26 fiscal for the implementation of the handhold