GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, on Wednesday (November 15), said the state government has considered Birsa Munda’s legacy to be a guiding path towards unveiling other great tribal warriors in the state.

“Continuing with the effort of documenting the names of unsung heroes and warriors of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government is coming up with war memorials for the Anglo-Abor, Anglo-Khamti and Anglo-Wancho Wars; along with the plan of building a war museum in the state,” Mein said.

The Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM was addressing the celebration of the 148th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda at Kumari, Lekang circle in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Mein said: “Today’s celebration was not only for the tribal people but for every community member and the State as a whole.”

Mein thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching two historic initiatives – ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and ‘PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan’ in Jharkhand on the occasion.

“These initiatives focus on socio-economic upliftment, preservation of cultural heritage, and improved education and healthcare opportunities for tribal communities,” he said.

As part of advancing development for the tribal communities, enhanced connectivity, infrastructure, education and healthcare opportunities are being availed today by the people of Arunachal Pradesh, who collectively represent a diverse spread of indigenous tribes.

Emphasising on this, Mein stated that every road and corner in Lekang Circle are today well-connected; the secondary school in the area will be upgraded to a Golden Jubilee Secondary School; and the Govt of Arunachal is working for holistic development in every district and village of Arunachal Pradesh.