New Delhi: Following a face-off between troops of India and China at the Tawang sector of the LAC, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is reportedly flying active combat patrols over Arunachal Pradesh to prevent airspace violations by China.

Fighter jets had to be scrambled “two-three times” in recent weeks to prevent violations by China over Arunachal Pradesh, ND TV reported.

According to reports, the IAF has detected enhanced Chinese air activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off on December 9 near Yangtse in the Tawang sector resulting in injuries to soldiers from both sides.

According to sources, Chinese troops crossed the LAC, which was contested by Indian soldiers in a “firm and resolute manner”.

There were “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides” and the two sides “immediately disengaged from the area”, the sources said.

At least six injured Indian Army personnel were rushed to Army Hospital in Guwahati for treatment.

The face-off was later resolved following talks between commanders of the two sides according to established protocols.

As a follow-up to the incident, the Indian commander held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart to comply with “structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility”, the government said.

According to sources, in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh that became the battleground of the Indo-China war in 1962, there are areas of different perception, and both sides patrol up to the area of their claim

“Of late, China has sent a huge patrol, a change in the pattern,” the source added.

India and China share a 3,488 km-long border from Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector to Ladakh in the northern sector.