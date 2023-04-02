Nestled in the beautiful Dibang Valley district in Arunachal Pradesh, Anini is marked by pleasant weather and exquisite natural beauty.

Anini is the headquarters of the Dibang valley district of Arunachal Pradesh and is lying at an altitude of 1968 meters above sea level.

Dibang Valley is blessed with undulated-rugged mountains, breathtaking green valleys, enchanting waterfalls, natural lakes and innumerable meandering rivers and churning streams.

Anini and its adjoining areas like Mipi, Alinye (ALG) Angrim Valley, Acheso, Dambuen, Mihundo, Ngipulin, etc are some of the potential tourist spots.

Idu Mishmis is the dominant tribe in the Dibang valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

Most of Anini is located on a miniature plateau between two tributaries of the Dibang river, the Dri river and the Mathun river.

During the visit to scenic Anini, one can visit the tribal villages and experience their rich heritage and flamboyant cultures.

The silence, beauty and magic of Anini are almost untouched and can relax you to the very core.

Image credit: Twitter/Apeda Rondo, Kahin Kanla Tour & Travels