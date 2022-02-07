A moderate intensity earthquake, with epicentre in China jolted the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The earthquake was reported late on Sunday night.

The earthquake had its epicentre in Xizang province of China bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The quake had a depth of only 10 kilometres.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 305 kilometres North-Northeast of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Arunachal: Daria Hill witnesses snowfall after 34 years

Magnitude of the earthquake was recorded 4.3 in the Richter Scale.

Earthquake magnitude:4.3

Time: 06-02-2022, 22:59:17 IST (10:59 pm on Sunday)

Location: Latitude – 30.71, Longitude – 96.40

Depth: 10 kilometres

Location: 305km NNE of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh