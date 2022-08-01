ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has suspended all residential proof certificates (RPCs) issued in Changlang district of the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh government issued an order in regards to its decision of suspending all RPCs in Changlang district.

According to the order issued by the political department of the Arunachal Pradesh government, further issuance of RPCs have also been suspended.

“The Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to suspend all Residential Proof Certificates (RPCs) issued in Changlang District with immediate effect,” the order read.

It added: “Further, it has also been decided to suspend the issue of fresh Residential Proof Certificates (RPCs) forthwith.”

This development comes amid demands made by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to cancel issuance of RPCs to people from the Chakma and Hajong communities in the state.

Meanwhile, the AAPSU has temporarily called off the proposed bandh that was to be carried out on August 3 over the issuance of RPCs to Chakma and Hajong communities by the Changlang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh government constituted a five-member committee to examine the matter of RPC.

The committee will comprise food and civil supplies secretary – Opak Gao, border affairs director – Hage Lailang, home undersecretary – Likha Sampu and two members of the AAPSU.

The committee will submit its preliminary report within 15 days and the detailed report within 45 days.

Meanwhile, the AAPSU – the apex students’ body in Arunachal Pradesh – has also demanded suspension of Diyun ADC for allegedly issuing RPCs to Chakmas and Hajongs, and also sought action against the Bordumsa-Diyun MLA for his alleged role in the matter.