Itanagar: The Centre is going to spend Rs 50,000 crore in near future for the infrastructural development of Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said.

Prime Minister Modi, who inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport at Hollangi near Itanagar and dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation, underlined the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Modi said Arunachal Pradesh has great potential for tourism.

He stressed the need for proper connectivity to remote areas of the state and said that 85 per cent of villages in Arunachal Pradesh are linked with Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

The people and culture of Arunachal Pradesh are exemplary.



Citing the example of highway construction in remote and inaccessible areas, he said that another Rs 50,000 crore will be spent on the development of infrastructure in the Northeastern state.

The development of the new airport will create huge opportunities in the field of cargo services. As a result, farmers of the state can now sell their produce to bigger markets, Modi added.