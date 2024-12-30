Arunachal's Mom Niting clinches hat-trick at 3rd Junior State Badminton Tournament

ITANAGAR: Longding’s Mom Niting achieved a remarkable hat-trick at the 3rd Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament-2024, held in Keyi Panyor, Arunachal Pradesh.

Niting won the U-17 and U-19 singles titles, along with the U-19 doubles championship. In both singles finals, Niting triumphed over his local rival, Pangdun Pansa.

In the U-19 singles, Vikash Limbu of West Siang and Kangun Jamoh of Siang shared third place, while Biri Karakoram of Keyi Panyor and Marmin Uli of Lower Siang shared third place in the U-17 singles.

In the U-19 doubles, Niting and Pansa defeated Chipe Riram and Marmin Uli of Lower Siang to claim the title. Third place was shared by Anil Biswakarma and Nabam Komchi of RGUSCB, and Gotum Sonar and Moses Sangbia of East Kameng.

In the girls’ U-19 singles, Laa Anu of Kamle defeated Jamba Waii of East Kameng to win the title, while Amijo Tangu of East Siang and Gyamar Aniya of Keyi Panyor finished third.

In the boys’ U-17 doubles, Chipe Riram and Marmin Uli claimed victory over Chomsam Kungkho and Joram Dolo of Keyi Panyor, with third place shared by Anil Biswakarma and Robin Sapam of RGUSCB, and Biri Karakoram and Byabang D. Dui of Keyi Panyor.

At the closing ceremony, MLA Laisam Simai presented the winners with their prizes, marking the end of the event.