Guwahati: Barkha Rana from Arunachal Pradesh won the 1st runner-up position in “Miss India Supermodel 2022”, hosted by Dreamz Production House recently.

Dreamz Production House, well known in the modelling and fashion industry hosted the grand finale of India Supermodel and Mrs. India Universal 2022 in Jaipur.

This event was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited over 30 cities to audition contestants.

The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of 75 contestants in multiple categories from all over the country.

Ekta Singh from Agra bagged the award for “Miss India Supermodel 2022” while Shriya Singh from Pune attained the position of the 2nd runner up.

The winners who set the stage on fire with their confidence and charisma received gift hampers and an opportunity to participate in TVCs, web series, and reality shows amongst others.

21-year-old Barkha Rana hails from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley.

Her father is in the Indian army. She is currently pursuing her studies – Bachelor of Arts in Pune.

Barkha always wanted to be a model, actress, and dancer, but due to some issues, she couldn’t initiate it earlier.

However, she used to regularly do photoshoots and music albums. She is grateful to Dreamz Production House for giving her the platform to pursue her passion and is hopeful for better opportunities ahead.

In the Mr category of India Supermodel, Abhishek Dubey from Bhopal won the title, whereas Vishal Singh from Jammu attained the position of the 1st runner up and Roshanshu Wadhera from Jammu won the 2nd runner up position.

Isha Sharma from Jammu clinched the title of the Mrs. Category and the 1st and 2nd runners-up positions were bagged by Mugdha Pande from Bangalore and Rashmi Tirpude from Nagpur, respectively in Mrs. India Universal 2022 category.