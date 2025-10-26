Dibrugarh: In a commendable effort to promote women’s empowerment and self-reliance, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a welfare event at Lazu village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh, under the aegis of Operation Sadbhavana.

During the event, ten sewing machines were distributed to the women of the Ollo tribe. The event was attended by the Commandant, Company Commander, eminent local leaders, Raja and GBs, and the Officer-in-Charge, Police Station Lazu, reflecting strong civil–security cooperation in the region.

The initiative aims to encourage skill development among women by providing them with tools for sustainable livelihood generation.

The availability of sewing machines will enable Ollo women to earn a regular income through tailoring and cottage industries, thereby uplifting their families and contributing to the local economy.

This noble gesture under Operation Sadbhavana highlights Assam Rifles’ enduring commitment towards peace, development, and inclusive growth in the insurgency-affected regions of Arunachal Pradesh. By engaging with local communities through meaningful outreach, Assam Rifles continues to strengthen trust and promote lasting harmony.

Assam Rifles has always been and shall continue to remain the true friend of the people of the North East.