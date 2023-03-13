ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has said that the 2023-’24 budget presented by the state government “is inclusive.”

Thanking the government for its commitment to ensure overall development of the women and children of the state, it said that “the budget has incorporated funds for schemes related to women and children.”

It said that, “by allocating funds for early completion of the destitute-cum-working women’s hostel in Chimpu, the government has enabled the long-pending dream of the APWWS to have a destitute-cum-working women hostel, which will help give shelter to the less privileged women.”

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling expressed hope that the agencies concerned would ensure proper implementation of the schemes.