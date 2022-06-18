Itanagar: Boni Mangkhya, a weightlifter from Arunachal Pradesh, has won bronze model at the ongoing Khelo India National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting Championships.

Participating in the 55 kg junior weight category, 18-year-old Boni lifted a total of 161 kg (71 kg in snatch and 90 kg in clean and jerk) to win the second bronze for Arunachal Pradesh in the championship.

Kaken Doyom won the first medal (bronze) for Arunachal on Thursday.

Boni’s lift was 10 kg shy of her national record, which she created at the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth, Junior and Senior Championship-2022 in March this year.

She had lifted a total of a record 171 kg (73 kg in snatch and 98 kg in clean and jerk) to set a new national record and win two gold medals in the grand event.

The Khelo India National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting Championships help the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) prepare the national rankings of women lifters and also plays a crucial role in the selection process for national camps and international events.