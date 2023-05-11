DIBRUGARH: Longo, a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district has not seen any development since Independence.

The village was underdeveloped and lagged behind in health, education and transportation sectors.

Longo village is located in Khonsa circle of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

It is situated 13 km away from Khonsa.

According to 2011 census, out of a total population of 486, Longo’s male population is 248 while female population is 238.

Literacy rate of longo village is 61.73% out of which 70.97% males and 52.10% females are literate.

There are about 82 houses in longo village.

The only government primary school in the longo village established in 1958 has now become a cattle ranch.

The village comes under Borduria Bagapani assembly constituency.

The students are studying in sacks on the floors of dilapidated houses, defying the slogan of right to education for all.

On the other hand, the condition of the government housing of teachers resembles a cowshed.

The residence, which resembles a ghost house, is not occupied.

Villagers alleged that there is lack of development in the constituency for several years now, mostly due to the apathy of the government.

The construction of the government administrative building in Longo village, which statred in 2012, has not been completed as yet.

The administrative building, which was constructed at a cost of lakhs of rupees, has taken a dilapidated shape even before its opening.

There is a lot of corruption in the construction of the building, villagers alleged.

Therefore, the voters of constituency are looking for an alternative candidate in the upcoming 2024 Arunachal Assembly elections.

“We have not seen any development in this village.

“We want development of our area which was neglected since many years.

“The present legislature of our constituency has not done any developmental work for our village.

“We want an alternative candidate for our constituency in the next elections,” said a villager.