DIBRUGARH: The encounter between Assam Rifles troopers and NSCN-IM insurgents ended on Monday at Kapu village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Security forces recovered one HK series assault rifle, one magazine and 40 rounds of ammunition from the site of the gun-battle after thorough search.

In a show of resistance against the NSCN-IM, on Monday, villagers in Kapu, including women and children, came out and voiced their protest against nefarious activities of the insurgents in the area.

The villagers unanimously condemned the “constant exploitation” meted out to them by various factions of NSCN.

The villagers holding placards staged a protest against the insurgent groups for their “frequent acts of brutal terror” and “illegal extortion” in south Arunachal Pradesh.

The NSCN-IM rebels had earlier reportedly demanded payment of money from shop keepers, contractors and local businessmen of Kapu village.

The rebel outfits also reportedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a road construction company.