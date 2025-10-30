Pasighat: Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat held its first-ever convocation ceremony for the inaugural batch 2023-25, a proud milestone for the state’s own university.

The Ceremony was graced by His Excellency, Lt. General (Retd.) K.T. Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Chancellor of the University. Among the five students who received gold medals in their respective departments, Lemsang Bangyang from the Department of Education was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for securing the highest CGPA (9.30).

Congratulating the first batch of graduates, the Governor urged the students to stay true to their dreams and work steadily toward their goals.

He addressed the students stating that the most inspiring highlights of this year’s academic results is that over 66% of the successful candidates were girls to which the governor described it as a remarkable achievement and a powerful reflection of women’s empowerment and the changing social fabric of the state. “Educate a woman, and she educates the whole family, in fact the whole state”, he added.

The Governor urged the university to align its academic programs with industry and public sector needs,thereby preparing graduates to be ‘work-ready and world-ready’. He further suggested introducing Tribal Studies as a new subject area and proposed establishing a community radio station, similar to the one at Rajiv Gandhi University, to help the university reach homes and hearts across Pasighat.

Vice Chancellor Professor Tomo Riba, while addressing, reflected on the university’s progress since its inception. He shared that the institution is currently facing a shortage of 48 regular teaching positions and with nine new departments to be added soon.

He also added, the university has also granted temporary affiliation to two government colleges at Peyong and Kanubari and has adopted three Anganwadi Centres and 13 TB patients as part of its social outreach initiatives.

Concluding his remarks, Prof. Riba congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to serve society and become torchbearers for future generations.

The ceremony was also attended by Local MLA Tapi Darang, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Siang District.

Commanding Officers of the BRO and Military Camp Sigar, and dignitaries including the Director of AYUSH, Director of Rashtriya Rakshak University, and the Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

Members from AAPSU, AdiSU, Adi Baane Kebang, along with panchayat leaders and Gaon Burahs were also present to celebrate the historic first convocation ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh University.