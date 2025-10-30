Guwahati: A video of a Royal Stag walking along the newly built Kahre Tillai PMGSY road at Wakro Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district has drawn attention on social media and renewed discussions about the state’s balance between development and conservation.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein shared the video on Thursday on X (formerly Twitter). It shows the deer grazing in a green area.

“A beautiful sight captured along the Kahre–Tillai PMGSY road in Wakro circle, a majestic Royal Stag in its natural habitat.

Such glimpses reflect the incredible biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and remind us of the need to preserve our rich natural heritage,” Mein wrote while sharing the video.

Such glimpses reflect the incredible biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and remind us of the need to preserve our rich natural heritage. pic.twitter.com/MQVr4rCzPm — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) October 30, 2025

Arunachal Pradesh, known as the “Land of the Rising Sun,” has over 79% forest cover and is home to endangered species, including the clouded leopard, red panda, and white-bellied heron.

However, environmentalists argue that the increasing number of infrastructure projects, ranging from roads to hydropower dams, is putting pressure on rivers, forests, and wildlife corridors.

“Roads connect communities, but they must also connect with ecological wisdom,” said a senior forest official in Itanagar.

The state has more than 140 proposed hydropower projects with a total potential of 41,500 MW.

While these projects aim to boost the economy, large ones like the 3,097 MW Etalin Dam on the Dibang River have raised environmental concerns. Conservationists fear loss of forests and habitats for threatened species.

Officials say development and ecology must go together. The Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan focuses on eco-tourism, community participation, and the goals of the Pakke Declaration.

“Arunachal can lead India’s model of green growth,” said an environmental researcher from Arunachal University.

The video of the Royal Stag on a newly built road highlights the need for development that protects Arunachal Pradesh’s natural environment.