Guwahati: In a vibrant celebration of the Northeast’s rich biodiversity, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, held in conjunction with the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet, to promote butterfly conservation, environmental awareness, and eco-tourism across the region.

Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Mein expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Kamlang Valley Nature Club, domain experts, and members of the Butterflies of North Eastern India group for their dedicated contributions toward safeguarding the region’s ecological wealth.

Attended the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet, held in celebration of the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet today.



My heartfelt appreciation to the Kamlang Valley Nature Club, domain experts, and members of the ‘Butterflies of North Eastern India’ group for their dedicated efforts in… pic.twitter.com/cPrFycJO4m — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) October 23, 2025

“Butterflies are integral to our ecological balance. Events like the Namdapha and Ziro Butterfly Meets have inspired awareness and conservation across the Northeast. It is heartening to witness the same enthusiasm here today, especially among the youth who are emerging as dedicated custodians of biodiversity,” Mein said.

Highlighting the state’s vision for sustainable tourism, Mein announced plans to develop a Nature Trail in Kamlang, along with an Angling Spot, aimed at promoting responsible tourism and empowering local communities.

He also shared his long-term vision to establish a Butterfly Park in a feasible remote location, focusing on research, conservation, and eco-tourism.

With 582 recorded species of butterflies and more being discovered, Arunachal Pradesh stands as one of the Northeast’s most biodiverse landscapes.

Mein noted that this natural abundance reflects the region’s immense ecological value and the collective responsibility to conserve.