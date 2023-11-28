Gerukamukh (Arunachal Pradesh): Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh announced the development of 13 new hydro power projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

These projects are expected to generate 13,000 MW of electricity, with an investment of Rs. 1,40,000 Crores.

Addressing the press at the headquarters of Subansiri Lower Hydro Electrical Plant (SLHEP) of NHPC Ltd in Gerukamukh, Singh stated that these projects would not only enhance the country’s renewable energy capacity but also triple the per capita income of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

India’s current hydro power capacity stands at 46,000 MW, and the demand is expected to double by 2030.

Singh emphasized India’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, highlighting that the country’s per capita CO2 emission of 2.8 tonnes is significantly lower than the global average of 6.8 tonnes. He further noted that India’s contribution to global warming is only 3%.

Responding to concerns about landslides at the SLHEP site, Singh explained that the Himalayan geology is still young, and the rocks are relatively new.

He cited the long-standing operational success of Bhakra-Nangal dam in Punjab and the Tennessee Valley Authority in the US as examples of dams that have withstood the test of time.

Earlier, Union Minister Singh inspected the construction sites of the 2000 MW SLHEP project, including the dam, intake structures, and diversion tunnels.

Minister Singh also held a review meeting with NHPC officials and urged them to expedite the project’s completion.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), R.K. Vishnoi, CMD, NHPC, Mohammad Afzal, Jt. Secretary (Hydro), Ministry of Power, Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), NHPC, and R.K. Chaudhary, Director (Technical) NHPC, during the visit.