Pasighat: Villages in the lower parts of Mebo Sub-Division (East Siang) and Dambuk Sub-Division (Lower Dibang Valley) in Arunachal Pradesh are facing severe disruptions due to rampant soil erosion from the Siang River, leading to widespread destruction of electrical infrastructure, agricultural lands, and homes.

The continuous erosion has caused a major power crisis, affecting electricity supply across villages including Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum-I, Gadum-II, and Mer in East Siang, as well as Banggo and Paglam villages, including the entire Paglam circle in Lower Dibang Valley.

The situation worsened when a 1-kilometer stretch of 11kv power line was completely washed away over the weekend.

According to the Power Department, earlier damages between New Borguli and Seram on September 19 and 27 were restored, but further erosion, particularly around the old Bakkul Saturday market, has caused additional destruction.

Namsing village also reported severe damage, with numerous electrical poles washed away. Additionally, the Eco-hut of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary near the market is now at risk from erosion.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, along with ADC Nancy Yirang, CO Toimi Tagi, and officials from all line departments, visited Namsing and surrounding areas to assess the situation.

Tayeng highlighted the loss of vast agricultural lands and urged immediate attention. He stated that repeated updates on the flood-affected areas had been shared with the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, and central government authorities.

A comprehensive funding proposal for constructing parallel flood control structures and bunds along the Siang River, from Sigar village to Mer/Paglam, has yet to be sanctioned.

Locals have long advocated for a flood control bund-cum-road along the left bank of the Siang River, connecting Raneghat bridge to Paglam village, which could also link Assam via Dhola, similar to Bogibeel and Sadiya bridges. Experts note that without such embankments, protecting Lower Mebo from annual river erosion is nearly impossible.

Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) and Public Works Department (PWD) recommended combining two separate proposals—the Mebo-Dhola road and Siang River flood control projects—into a single comprehensive initiative. This approach would not only be cost-effective but could also enhance tourism along the riverbank.

The state government is urged to push the central authorities for swift approval under the Ministry of Jal Shakti to mitigate the recurring flood threat.

While similar measures are ongoing along the Brahmaputra in Assam, the erosion along the left bank of the Siang River in Lower Mebo is particularly severe, affecting schools, hospitals, villages, and farmland, unlike the comparatively less impacted right bank near Pasighat and Ruksin Sub-Divisions.

Delays in project approval and resubmission have heightened concerns among residents, as monsoon floods continue to erode hundreds of hectares of land, disrupt lives, and damage infrastructure.

Officials emphasize that urgent, long-term flood control measures are crucial to safeguarding communities along the Siang River.