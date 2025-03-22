Arunachal: Seijosa police dispatch 43 ILP violators

Guwahati: A team of the Seijosa police detected a total of 43 outsiders without Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the Pakke-Kessang district of Arunachal and dispatched them from the state through the Seijosa check gate, said an official on Friday.

The official said that the authority conducted an unannounced ILP checking drive at the Jolly/Goloso area of the Seijosa subdivision in the Pakke-Kessang district.

During the checking, police detected the ILP violators and dispatched all the ILP violators from Arunachal through the Seijosa check gate, following the order of the executive magistrate, the official added.

Regarding the incident, Pakke-Kessang SP Tasi Darang urged the people to ensure the character verification of migrant laborers and to conduct tenant verification in the district.

“The employers must obtain ILP for their laborers,” the SP said.

The authority has been implementing the process of the ILP system to stop heinous crimes in the state, the SP added.