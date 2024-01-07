Itanagar: In a significant shift, female voters have outnumbered their male counterparts by over 15,000 in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the final electoral rolls published on Friday.

This marks a positive trend for women’s participation in the state’s political landscape.

The final rolls reveal a total of 8,82,816 electors, of which 4,49,050 are females, 4,33,760 are males, and six identify as transgender. This translates to a 0.35% increase in female voters compared to male voters.

This surge in female voter registration is further bolstered by an overall increase of 2.87% in electors compared to the previous draft rolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had initiated a special summary revision process with reference to 01-01-2024 as the qualifying date.

The focus of this revision was to include young voters who turned 18 on January 1st, 2024, as well as to remove duplicate entries based on demographics and photographs, as per ECI guidelines.

This suggests a comprehensive effort to ensure an accurate and inclusive electoral roll.