Pasighat: A Class 7 student of Sainik School, Niglok near Ruksin in Arunachal’s East Siang district was found dead under alleged unnatural circumstances, prompting the registration of a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to reports, the incident was reported to the police by the Vice Principal of Sainik School, Niglok at around 8 a.m. on November 1.

The official informed that the student had allegedly died by suicide.

Following the report, an FIR was lodged at Ruksin Police Station, and the body was sent to Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, for post-mortem examination.

Authorities confirmed that the post-mortem will be conducted on November 2 in the presence of the student’s parents, who reached the school this evening from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. They also visited the body at the BPGH mortuary around 9:50 p.m.

Speaking to Pasighat News, East Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Lamba said, “It will be too early to disclose anything at this stage as the post-mortem has not yet been conducted. The examination of the body will take place once the parents of the deceased arrive.”

The Ruksin Officer-in-Charge has initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The school authorities and police are maintaining close communication with the family as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased student have hinted at possible group ragging by senior students from the hostel.

The student’s father, who visited the school and hostel with other family members to collect his son’s belongings, alleged that some senior students from Classes X and VII were involved in ragging, which may have led to the boy’s death.

The mother of the deceased broke down upon seeing the body at the mortuary. The family has appealed to the police for a detailed investigation into the case. Members of the Apatani community residing in Pasighat were also seen gathering at the hospital mortuary.

According to an update from the investigating officer, the body was found on the roof of an overhead water tank beside a building structure, located some distance away from the hostel.

The school authorities had marked the student absent from the morning PT session, after which a search was launched when he was not found in his hostel.

It was the construction labourers who first noticed a body lying on the roof of the nearby overhead water tank. The tank has not yet been handed over to the school authorities, police sources informed.