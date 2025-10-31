Pasighat: Taking serious note of the alleged molestation and sexual assault of minors by the warden of Sanggo Residential School, Mebo, in Arunachal’s East Siang District, the East Siang Police made additional arrests on the evening of October 30, detaining the school’s principal and accountant.

The principal of the school, Th. Hoinu Vaiphei (56 years), daughter of Late Lutkhopau, resident of Laltakham Road, New Lamka G in Manipur’s Churachandpur District, and Niangdoiting Vaiphei, daughter of Lutkhogin, resident of HMUIA Veng, New Lamka VTC in Churachandpur Sub-Division of Manipur’s Churachandpur District, who serves as the accountant of the school, were arrested for their suspected involvement and prior knowledge of such incidents, which they allegedly concealed.

Earlier, the warden of the school, Hen Johnson Vaiphei (32 years), son of Khama Vaiphei, resident of Manipur’s Churachandpur District, was arrested on October 29 for allegedly committing offenses of molestation and sexual assault on minor students.

He was later produced before the Special Judge (POCSO) and remanded to judicial custody.

In a press briefing held today at the SP Office, Pasighat, Superintendent of Police, East Siang District, Pankaj Lamba, informed that the arrests of the principal and the accountant followed additional complaints received from victims and their parents, alleging that the two had prior knowledge of the offenses but failed to report them.

Lamba stated that on October 29, 2025, a complaint was received at Mebo Police Station from a parent of a student of Sanggo English Medium School, Mebo, regarding the alleged molestation and sexual assault committed by the hostel warden.

The FIR also mentioned similar acts committed against three other minor students of the hostel.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mebo Police Station promptly detained the accused and forwarded the case to the Women Police Station (WPS), Pasighat, as it involved minor victims.

Upon perusal of the FIR, the OC of WPS Pasighat registered a case vide Pasighat WPS Case No. 26/2025 under Sections 4(2) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, at 15:30 hours.

Based on the additional complaints, the Investigating Officer (IO) added Sections 21(2) of the POCSO Act, 2012, and 61(2)(a)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, to the case.

Due to the gravity of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted at the district level to ensure an impartial and thorough investigation. The SIT is headed by SDPO Pasighat, Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, IPS, and comprises the OC WPS, OC Mebo, and the IO of the case.

On the request of the SP’s office, a special medical board was constituted by the Joint Director of Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, to examine and provide medical care to the victims. So far, 22 victims have been medically examined at BPGH, Pasighat, the SP informed.

The investigating team and supervisory officers have also visited the place of occurrence, and relevant school records, admission registers, and materials such as mobile phones have been seized for forensic analysis.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mebo, issued an order (No. MO/JUDL/03/2025) dated October 30, 2025, directing that Sanggo Residential School, Mebo, be closed with immediate effect until further orders.

All staff members of the school have been instructed to remain within Mebo Sub-Division and not leave without written permission from the Investigating Officer.

The SP further informed that the investigation is underway, with the recording of statements of victims and their parents being carried out in a child-friendly and sensitive manner as per the provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012.

Coordination with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and One Stop Centre (OSC), Pasighat, has been initiated to ensure psychological support, welfare assistance, and rehabilitation of the victims.

Examination of other school staff, teachers, and management members is ongoing to establish further facts.

The investigation is being closely supervised by the Superintendent of Police, East Siang, to ensure transparency, sensitivity, and strict adherence to due legal process.

SP Lamba stated that the East Siang District Police remain committed to upholding the privacy, dignity, and best interests of all children in accordance with the POCSO Act, 2012.

“All necessary legal, medical, and welfare measures are being taken to ensure justice and protection for the victims,” he added.