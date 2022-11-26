Geruakmukh: To mitigate the downstream impact of the 2000MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, as per the recommendation of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC), the Centre has sanctioned a downstream development package of Rs 470 crore.

As per a statement by NHPC read, “Of the total sanctioned amount Rs 145 crore is for downstream Subansiri river bank protection and erosion control measures up to 30 km downstream, Rs 320 crore is for development works in downstream areas and Rs 5 crores for social awareness & mass awakening program.”

The statement added that based upon the baseline survey conducted by the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), Gujarat engaged by NHPC Ltd as a consultant for designing and strategizing implementation of sustainable livelihood interventions in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts, initially identified sectors are Sericulture, Piggery and Handloom along with Dairy, Poultry, Handicraft, Agriculture & Horticulture.

“NHPC Ltd has been implementing the schemes on Sericulture, Piggery and Handloom with all women beneficiaries in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts since June 2018”, the statement added.

The statement further read, “NHPC has taken a major step on 25th November 2022 towards promoting Livelihood Intervention as part of its Downstream Developmental Works in Subansiri Lower HE Project. The Foundation Stone for the Construction of the Common Facility Center (CFC) for SAAR Pig Producer Company was laid today by Vipin Gupta, Executive Director in the presence of Paramananda Chayengia, Chief Executive Councilor of Missing Autonomous Council.”

SAAR Pig Producers Company Ltd is a 2500 women members company funded by NHPC Ltd under its downstream developmental initiatives.

“Once completed, this facility will have India’s biggest pig breeding farm with 400 high-quality pigs apart from the scientific slaughter house, nursery units, furrowing sheds, feed mill and storage units as well as a training centre for future interventions by the company”, the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vipin Gupta, Executive Director, Subansiri Lower HE Projectreiterated NHPC’s commitment towards the all-round development of the people in and around its project areas.

Addressing the gathering, Paramananda Chayengia Chief Executive Member of Missing Autonomous Council appreciated NHPC’s initiative and assured all help in the development of this centre.

Local stakeholders, women farmers and officials from NHPC and Mising Autonomous Council were also present during this occasion.