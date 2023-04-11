DEOMALI: Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (DoTCL) Minister Wangki Lowang of Arunachal Pradesh rededicated the renovated indoor stadium here to the people of Tirap district on Monday.

The indoor hall, which was completely damaged by a storm in 2019, was renovated by the Arunachal Pradesh Sports department.

Lowang also helped financially for the renovation works.

Lowang and the Sports department provided one synthetic badminton court each.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: Cloudburst leaves trail of destruction in Tirap

Besides badminton, the indoor hall also houses a table tennis court and a karate floor.

The minister commended the district sports officer’s efforts for the development of games and sports in the district.

Stating that the sportspersons of the district have been able to win medals at state, national and international levels under the DSO’s leadership, Lowang assured him of all possible help in the sports sector in the future.

District Sports Officer Noah Mongku thanked Lowang, Sports Minister Mama Natung, Sports Secretary Anirudh Singh and Sports Director Tadar Appa for their concern for the development of sports, and for providing the synthetic floor.

Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav, the Deomali and Soha ZPMs, and engineers from the UD, WRD and PHE departments attended the programme.