Itanagar: Former Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) vice-chancellor Tamo Mibang has passed in Arunachal Pradesh, family sources said. He was 67.

Mibang breathed his last at his native village of Mirbuk near Pasighat on Saturday.

He was considered a doyen of tribal studies.

Mibang, a researcher of eminence, has to his credit 16 books and 46 research papers published in reputed international and national journals.

After a fruitful academic and administrative career of 41 years, he retired on July 1, 2020.

He played a key role in turning Arunachal University into a central university, named RGU.