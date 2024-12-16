Guwahati: Hundreds of people on Sunday gathered at the gate of Parong village in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, protesting against the proposed deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to conduct a study for preparing the pre-feasibility report of the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The protestors voiced their opposition to the government, highlighting socio-environmental issues such as displacement, the loss of ancestral lands and threats to biodiversity.

They alleged that the government had infringed upon the people’s rights, calling for the immediate withdrawal of security forces and a halt to the project.

The protesters were primarily from the villages of Parong, Riew, Geku and Sitang in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had set December 15 as the date for deployment of the security forces.

Besides the central forces, the Arunachal Pradesh government will reportedly deploy state armed police forces for the pre-feasibility report of the project.