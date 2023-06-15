DIBRUGARH: Oath taking ceremony of the newly elected body of Wancho council was held on Thursday (June 15) at the multipurpose hall at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Arunachal Pradesh rural works department and science and technology minister Honchun Ngandam underscored the importance of unity, strength and better understanding among the people of Wancho community in the Wanchanu region, which consists of the whole of Longding district.

Ngandam said that the Wancho council, which is the apex body of the community has an important role to play in overall development in the region.

There are as many as three legislative assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh in the Wanchanu region with around 65 recognised villages.

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, who was present as a special guest, stressed on the need for keeping up the rich tradition alive so that the future generation can draw inspiration from the community’s rich tradition and culture.

Earlier, oath of office was administered to Somnai Wangpan, who has been elected as the president and Lemkai Rangkham who had been elected as the new general secretary.

Tenure of the new members of the council will end in 2027.