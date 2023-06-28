ITANAGAR: At least two former state ministers in Arunachal Pradesh have joined the Congress party.

The two former Arunachal Pradesh ministers to have joined the Congress are: Kumar Waii and Rajesh Tacho.

The joining of the two former Arunachal Pradesh ministers is being seen as of immense significance for the Congress party in the state.

It may be mentioned here that assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are slated to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

While Kumar Waii joined the Congress in New Delhi on Monday (June 26), Rajesh Tacho joined the party on Wednesday (June 28) in Itanagar.

Notably, Kumar Waii had served as the home minister of Arunachal Pradesh in the Pema Khandu government.

On the other hand, Rajesh Tacho had also served in the Khandu cabinet earlier.

Waii had represented the Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh as Congress MLA from 2004 to 2019.

However, he lost the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections as a candidate of the national people’s party (NPP).

Rajesh Tacho had won from the Anini constituency in Arunachal Pradesh for five terms as Congress candidate before joining the BJP in 2014.

He was dropped from the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in 2017 and did not contest the 2019 elections.