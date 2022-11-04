ITANAGAR: The 2022 edition of the Tawang festival, which is held in Arunachal Pradesh every year, has been cancelled.

The Tawang festival has been cancelled this year as a mark of respect to MLA Jambey Tashi, who died on November 2 in Guwahati.

The three-day Tawang festival was slated to start on November 4.

Tawang festival, which is held on Arunachal Pradesh every year, is one of the much visited and awaited festival in the Northeast.

In 2012, the Tawang festival was held for the first time.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh MLA Jambey Tashi was a patron of the Tawang festival.

BJP MLA from Lumla constituency in Arunachal Pradesh – Jambey Tashi breathed his last at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati, Assam in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He was 48 years old.

Notably, Jambey Tashi also happens to be a cousin of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.