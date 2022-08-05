ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government is mulling to launch a surrender policy for rehabilitation of insurgents.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that a surrender policy will soon be launched with the aim of rehabilitating surrendered insurgents.

Khandu said that through the surrender policy, the Arunachal Pradesh government will try to rehabilitate insurgents by aiding them with government flagship programmes.

Notably, a considerable number of insurgents have laid down arms in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh in recent times.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM also lauded the state police in ensuring surrender of insurgents.

“Be it fighting insurgency, crimes or the war against drugs, the police force has proved its mettle,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.