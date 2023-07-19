ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has decided to grant special remission to prisoners lodged in jails in the state on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

At least four prisoners serving terms in jails in the state will walk out free this Independence Day, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet headed by CM Pema Khandu decided.

However, this decision of the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet will come into effect only if the state’s governor approves the recommendations.

During the course of the cabinet meeting, discussions on the overall education scenario in Arunachal Pradesh were also held.

The cabinet also approved creation of Controller of Examination (CoE) post for Arunachal University at Pasighat.

The cabinet also reviewed the status on key issues in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The cabinet approved creation of two PWD sub-divisions with required manpower at Dollungmukh under Raga Division and at Patuk under Sangram division.