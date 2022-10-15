ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh government is mulling to introduce a special law to tackle paper leaks in Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu termed the recent incident of paper leak of assistant engineer (civil) exams conducted by the APPSC as a setback for aspirants.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that the decision to introduce a law to tackle the matter was taken in a special cabinet meeting.

“The government called a special cabinet meeting and decided to table a strong law to stop such acts,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

Khandu infirmed that the state cabinet has decided to lay down standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and APPSC to prevent paper leaks.

The decision was based on the inquiry committee report constituted by the government after getting the complaints, he added.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).