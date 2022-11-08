ITANAGAR: The crystal clear waters of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh have turned muddy again.

The locals residing in the areas near the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh have once again raised suspicion of possible construction activity by the Chinese upstream.

The waters of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh started to change colour and turn turbid around three days back.

Officials said that there is high quantity of mud that the Siang River waters have carried, which is unnatural considering the region received no rain in the past few days.

It is suspected that China may have been engaged in “earth-cutting” work on Yarlung Tsangpo (the Chinese name for the Siang river).

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gao releases book titled ‘The Native Tea’

The Siang River originates in China.

Besides Chinese construction activities, it is also suspected that the waters of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh turned turbid due to possible landslides in China.

Locals say that the heavy slag in the water may kill aquatic life.

In December 2017, the waters of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh had turned black, triggering panic among residents of the state.