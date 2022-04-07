The police in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh have arrested as manty as eight drug peddlers from different locations of the district.

The eight arrested drug peddlers also include two women.

Suspected contraband items including heroin and opium were also seized by the police from the arrested drug peddlers.

Meanwhile, the police have registered two criminal cases against the arrested drug peddlers at the Changlang police station in Arunachal Pradesh under the NDPS act.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as: Rangkhil Jugli (23), Liza Singh (19), Remmat Jugli (26), Panghom Pangtha (35),Khimsam Ngemu (42), Anupam Singh (30), Tarh Hassang (35) and Hingroi Kenglang (43).

The seized contraband items include: brown sugar (2 gms approx), opium (326.95 gms approx), used opium (4.12 gms approx) and syringe (13 nos).

One mobile phone has also been seized by the police.