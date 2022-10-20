ITANAGAR: One person has been arrested by the police in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the case related to vandalism of the office chamber of the vice chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar.

The person, who was arrested, was later produced before the court of Yupia chief judicial magistrate in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

A case under sections 147/149/186/353/332/323/34 IPC r/w sec 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 has been registered against the RGUSU at the Doimukh police station in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, president and general secretary of the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union are still absconding.

The office of the vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh was vandalised by some angry members of the varsity’s students’ union on October 17.

The vandalisation was the result of an altercation that reportedly took place over the RGU students’ union’s demand to re-implement the “hostel prefect system”.