PASIGHAT: Normal life of the local residents in East Siang district and adjoining areas of Siang belt in central Arunachal Pradesh has been paralyzed due to heavy and torrential rain for the last few days.

Heavy showers are causing landslides at different parts of East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang valley districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The landslides have caused disruption of road communication and are creating immense problems for commuters plying motor vehicles along the hilly streets and highways.

A hilly stream surged by overnight rain has eroded a portion of Pasighat-Pangin highway near Rottung (East Siang) on Sunday (July 16) morning and snapped surface communication along the route.

After the road breach, Pangin and Boleng towns besides major rural areas of Siang district remain cut-off from the rest of Siang valley, while it is posing a threat to supply of food and essential commodities.

Heavy rain also triggered landslides at several portions of the highway and rural roads thereby causing inconvenience to local residents.

According to reports, the highway authority has engaged its men and machinery to restore road communication between Pasighat and Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh, but their restoration works are hindered by torrential rain.

Officials say that the restoration of road communication would take some days.

However, the local administration is yet to issue any advisory regarding the disruption of road communication.